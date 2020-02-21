Awareness session on drugs usage held

Islamabad : The Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police on Thursday conducted an awareness session at the Air University Islamabad to sensitize students, parents and teachers about the ramification of drugs usage.

A large number of students and families attended the grand awareness session in which Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan was the chief guest.

The event was also attended by the Additional Inspector General (Operations) Sardar Ghias Gul, Superintendent of Police (Sadar) Muhammad Umar Khan, Vice Chancellor of Air University Air Marshal (r) Qazi Javed and Registrar Muhammad Saleem.

On the occasion, the IGP urged the parents, teachers and school administration to play their due role in educating the children about harmful effects of drugs.

He advised the parents to give quality time and care to their children so that they could not become victim of drugs usage.