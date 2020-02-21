Qualifier Brady stuns Muguruza

DUBAI: Qualifier Jennifer Brady claimed a second seeded victim Thursday, defeating Garbine Muguruza 6-7 (5/7), 6-3, 6-4 to reach the Dubai Championships semi-finals.

The American who ranks just outside the Top 50 followed up on her first-round defeat of third seed and two-time champion Elina Svitolina at the Aviation Club. “I was able to find a way, I wasn’t feeling my best,” Brady said after seeing off the ninth-seeded Spaniard.

“Maybe I didn’t play my best tennis, but I stayed in there, competed and came out on top.” Brady will await a Friday opponent from top seed Simona Halep and number seven Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who defeated the Romanian last month in Adelaide. Halep was tested but survived here on Wednesday against Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur in three sets.

Brady made a recovery from a set down against two-time Grand Slam winner Muguruza. The American secured the second set by breaking her opponent’s last two serves. She finished off the upset a set later on a second match point as Muguruza put a backhand over the baseline after almost two-and-a-quarter hours.