British MP calls on Speaker

LAHORE: British Labour Party parliamentarian hailing from Gujrat Yasmin Qureshi called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi and MNA Ch Salik Hussain at their residence on Thursday.

In the meeting, MPA Khadeeja Omar was also present during which views were exchanged regarding promotion of mutual people’s contact campaign.

Pervaiz Elahi said that Britain and Pakistan had very deep bilateral political and cultural relations. He said recently the British royal couple had visited Pakistan as the Ambassador of Peace and declaring Pakistan a peaceful country had introduced positive face of Pakistan to the world and declared it safe country for tourism, apart from this by starting direct air service from Britain to Pakistan also expressed its confidence in Pakistan.