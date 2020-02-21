LLF arrangements

LAHORE: Lahore Arts Council Executive Director Athar Ali Khan said that Alhamra is a world-class literary and cultural centre. The delegates from all over the world are participating in the International Literary Festival.

Presiding a meeting to review the arrangements for the festival, he said that Alhamra's platform would give people a chance to know the ideas of world-class intellectuals at the festival. All officers of Alhamra Art Centre attended the meeting and expressed their commitment to perform their duties diligently. Lahore Literary Festival will continue till 23 February (Sunday).