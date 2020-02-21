Heavy security causes discomfort

KARACHI: Heavy security arrangements were made for the opening game of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 which exploded into action here at National Stadium on Thursday.

The opening match between holders Quetta Gladiators and two-time winners Islamabad United was scheduled to begin at 9:30pm, with a delay of half an hour. Heavy contingents of police and Rangers were seen delivering their services inside and outside the red zone. The thick security caused huge discomfort to the residents of the surrounding localities as they had to go on foot for fetching necessary things from shops.

“I am searching for a shop. I went in one direction but the road was blocked. Then I went to another and that was also blocked,” Mohammad Waqas told ‘The News’ in the area opposite to the main gate of National Stadium.

This correspondent also walked on foot from Karsaz to the venue because heavy blockades had been placed at the main entry points. This correspondent also saw that a person, carrying a pistol of the SSG, was stopped at the main entry gate of the stadium.

“I think the security is too heavy; it is almost repulsive. Many people, despite having love for cricket, don’t come to the stadium because of this,” Salman Ahmed, a banker, told ‘The News’. Usman Khan, a student, said he had to walk on foot from Agha Khan Hospital. “Once the teams enter the venue the security measures should be reduced,” Usman said.

Because of the thick security arrangements heavy traffic jam was also witnessed at the Shahra-e-Faisal, near Hassan Square and in Dalmiya.

Despite thick security, the spectators remained excited and thronged the venue in large numbers. After talking to a few fans it was felt that there would be much thicker crowd when hosts Karachi Kings faced former champions Peshawar Zalmi on Friday (today).

Half of Saddar bazaar was empty around 7pm as people either were going towards the venue or watching the opening ceremony on television. Howevre, a few enclosures were empty when this report was filed (9:30pm). Last year too in the initial few matches fans turnout was low. This time Karachi will host nine matches, in two phases.