I recently purchased some books for my lecturer’s test. While reading them I found that not only had the authors made multiple mistakes, they had copied questions from various websites, which is blatant plagiarism.
If writers only rely on copy-pasted material then there is no need to buy such costly books as the material is freely available on the internet. I request authors and publishers to maintain the originality of their work and to avoid all forms of plagiarism.
Abdul Hafeez Jatoi
Hyderabad
