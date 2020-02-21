KP govt inaugurates first business outsourcing facility

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government inaugurated the country’s first Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) facility where more than 700 jobs will be provided to youths of the province.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the facility titled “Workaround”, Ziaullah Khan Bangash, chief minister’s Advisor on Science, Technology and Information Technology (ST& IT), said that the development of the country was directly linked to the Information Technology.

He added that digitalising the KP was their priority. “It is a step towards the Digital Pakistan and creating more job opportunities for youths of the province,” he added.

The IT advisor said that his department had started work on Digital KP 2020 policy and strategy. They were establishing Citizen Facilitation

Centers (CFCs) in different location which will provide all kinds of basic facilities to the masses, he added.

Chief minister’s Special Assistant on Local Government Kamran Khan Bangash, Secretary ST & IT Zafar Iqbal, Managing Director KPITB Shahbaz Khan, chief executives of IT companies and representatives of World Bank were also present on the occasion.

Ziaullah Khan Bangash stated the Workaround would provide 700 direct jobs to the youths of the province.

He further said that under Digital KP 2020 initiative, all departments will be digitalized. It will enhance the performance of these departments, he added. The KP was most suitable province for national and international investors and donors, he added. Initially, three leading national BPO operating companies have started their setups in Workaround, the KPITB managing director said. Kamran Khan Bangash said that the Local Government Department will take the lead in following a digital policy. He congratulated the IT Board for their valuable initiatives.