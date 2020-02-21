Jobless man commits suicide

OKARA: A jobless man committed suicide on Thursday. Sadiq, 45, of Hujra Shah Moqeem, Mohallah Shah Mir, has five children and was upset over financial issues. He hanged himself with a roof of his house.

Four DRUG PEDDLERS HELD: City police Thursday arrested four drug peddlers, including a woman and recovered heavy quantity of drugs. A-Division police arrested accused Shazia with 1120 gram opium and raided the house of Yousuf Masih in Christian Colony and unearthed a distillery and recovered 29 litre liquor. The B-Division police arrested Aftab with 1,370 gram charas. Sadr Okara arrested M Asghar with 30 litre liquor.