11 students injured as roof of school collapses

TIMERGARA: Eleven students sustained injuries when the roof of two rooms of a private school collapsed here on Thursday, police and local sources said.

They said construction work was underway on second storey of the building of Khall Public School when roof of two rooms collapsed, injuring 11 students.

The injured students were identified as Rafail Saeed, Amir Saeed, Mashal Saeed, Murtaza,Huzaifa, Hawad, Falhaan Anwar, Bilal Ghani, Umair, Sudes and Anas. The cops of Khall Police Station and locals rushed to the site and shifted the injured to hospital. The condition of all students is stated to be out of danger.

Meanwhile, 12 persons, including women, sustained injuries when two coaches collided head on at Khungi here on Thursday. The injured were rushed to DHQ hospital Timergara for treatment.