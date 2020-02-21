Man gets life imprisonment

TOBA TEK SINGH: Pirmahal Additional District and Sessions Judge Bashir Ahmad Thursday awarded life imprisonment to a man who had murdered his sister last year. Fazal Abbas of Sindhilianwali had axed to death his sister Umme Laila for ‘honour’. According to Arrouti police, the accused killed his sister over suspicion.

BODY RECOVERED: Gojra Sadr police recovered the body of a 70-year-old woman from a mini-canal near village Chak 369/JB Jodha Nagri. According to police, someone killed the woman and packed her body in a polythene bag and threw it into the canal. The body has been dispatched to Gojra tehsil headquarters hospital.