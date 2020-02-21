Bajwa, Kuwaiti leadership discuss defence cooperation

By NewsDesk

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday discussed bilateral defence and security cooperation with the senior Kuwaiti leadership on a day-long visit to the country, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Gen Bajwa held separate meetings with Sheikh Ahmad Mansour Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence; Lieutenant General Mohammed Khaled Al-Khadher, Chief of General Staff Kuwait Armed Forces; and Lieutenant General Staff Engineer Hashim Abdurazaq Al-Refaea, Under Secretary National Guard.

The civilian and military leadership of Kuwait highly appreciated the professionalism of Pakistan’s Armed Forces and the determination of the Pakistani nation in combating terrorism.

“Both sides agreed to increase bilateral cooperation in multiple fields of defence and security including export of defence products, training, provision of trained manpower / human resource and cooperation in counter-terrorism domain,” read the ISPR’s statement.

Earlier on arrival at Army Headquarters, the Army chief was received by Lieutenant General Mohammed Khaled Al Khadher. A smartly turned out contingent of Kuwait Army presented guard of honour to Gen Bajwa.