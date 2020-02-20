UK MP asks world to speak up against rights violations in IOK

ISLAMABAD: British Parliamentarian Debbie Abrahams, Chair of the All Party Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG) in the British House of Commons, leading a 13 member lawmakers delegation, said on Wednesday that it was the obligation of all states, according to the UN Convention, to speak up against another state which was experiencing human rights violations.

Ms Abrahams from the Labour Party arrived in Islamabad after she was denied entry into India, even though she claimed she had a valid visa. Hinting at world capitals who maintain a stony silence in face of unspeakable brutalities in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) to safeguard their trade, Debbie Abrahams instead asked the international community to speak up against the grave human rights violation in IOK, put human rights before trade, and recognise that human rights should be a priority. The United States and the European Union are amongst those that have given trade priority rather than the trampling of human rights in IOK, though they claim to champions of human rights.