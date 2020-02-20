Bilawal supports Gomal varsity students’ protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People's Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari supported the ongoing protest of students at Gomal University.

In a statement on Wednesday, he urged restraint on behalf of the university administration and condemned the heavy handedness of the government against students demanding their rights and the decision to shut down a centre of learning in an attempt to silence their just demands.

He said that the heavy handedness against students was further proof of the selected government's fascistic mindset. He added that the PTI government was unable to hear even the slightest criticism of its policies and actions.

The PPP chairman said that hallmark of this government was the suppression of every voice raised for the rights of the people.

He said that the elected government's mission is to make Parliament a rubber stamp institution and would trample over the rights of each and every Pakistani in their quest to cling to power.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that the rulers have forgot the promises they made with the people before the last election.

He asked whether the country would be able to prosper by ignoring the issues of the students and shutting down educational institutions. Bilawal Bhutto Zardari demanded immediate recognition of the students' demands and reopening of the university.