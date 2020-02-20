Hindutva ideology squeezing Kashmiris: PM

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday said the RSS-inspired BJP government’s Hindutva ideology was squeezing the Kashmiris in Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) on one hand and constricting the space for India’s minorities on the other hand.

The prime minister said this and also highlighted before a cross-party delegation of UK parliamentarians, led by Ms Debbie Abrahams, Chair of All-Parties Parliamentary Kashmir Group (APPKG), which called on him here. The prime minister cautioned again that India could resort to false flag operation in order to divert international attention from its unacceptable actions in IOK. The premier said Pakistan believed that a just and lasting solution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute was essential for peace, security and stability in South Asia.

He underscored that the international community had a responsibility in raising awareness about India’s crimes against humanity and putting pressure on India for the implementation of the UN Security Council resolutions on Jammu & Kashmir.

The prime minister reiterated Pakistan’s commitment to support the Kashmiri people in their struggle for justice and inalienable right for self-determination. He commended the group’s consistent focus on the Jammu and Kashmir dispute and noted the important contribution made by its earlier reports on the human rights situation in IOK.