Thu Feb 20, 2020
Brazen violence

Newspost

 
February 20, 2020

The brazen murders of PPP MPA Shahnaz Ansari and seasoned journalist Aziz Memon have shocked the province of Sindh. Both murders appear to have been premeditated and took place in the Naushehro Feroze district. The people of Sindh and the journalist community are especially taken aback by the sheer brutality of the latest episode of bloodshed and the government’s inability to do much about any of the brutal killings in the province.

Hashim Abro

Islamabad

