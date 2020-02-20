We’ve only got 10 years to save planet: Prince Charles

LONDON: The Prince of Wales has issued a stark warning that humans have just ten years left to save the planet.

'We really do have to pull our fingers out now because the theory is we have got this decade left,' he declared. Prince Charles was marking the 50th anniversary of a landmark speech he made on the environment by calling for nature to be put back at the centre of modern life, reported foreign media on Wednesday.

In 1970, he had warned about the problems of plastic waste, chemicals being discharged into rivers and air pollution caused by factories, cars and planes. This was regarded as 'completely potty', said the Prince.

There was also derision for his practical solutions, like a bottle bank at Buckingham Palace or installing a reed-bed sewage treatment system at his Highgrove home in Gloucestershire.

Speaking in an interview on the Sustainable Markets website, the Prince said: 'Everything we are doing has been to destroy our own means of survival, let alone the survival of everything else we depend on. 'But at the same time, we seem to be unable to understand that there is an alternative way of doing it, which is to put nature back at the centre, value everything she does and build from there, and now there is an amazing amount that can be done through the circular bio-economy.'