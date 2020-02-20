Road map on quality education adopted

Islamabad : Fifth International conference concluded here on Wednesday at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) after suggesting a road-map to promote quality education, making it relevant to community’s development.

The conference’s participants from home and abroad, made a number of recommendations for addressing the challenges, being faced in making the education relevant to the society.

‘Relevance and Quality of Education’ was the main theme of the conference that deliberated upon various topics, during the working and panel sessions.

Nearly 300 papers were presented, that dealt with issues, like economic relevant to education and social responsibilities and responsiveness.

Addressing the closing session, the conference’s chairperson Prof. Dr. Nasir Mahmood said the participants held very a productive and fruitful discussion for collaborative efforts to maintain relevance and enhance quality of education.

The two-day conference was arranged by the University’s Faculty of Education. Senator Taj Haider was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Those who addressed the inaugural session included Parliamentary Secretary Federal Education and Professional Training Wajiha Akram, and the two foreign delegates Ms. Punramol Sutthirit from Thailand and Dr. Kiichi Oyasu from Japan who delivered key-note address.

The speakers congratulated the AIOU and its Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Zia-UL-Qayyum for their consistent efforts of linking the education with the community’s development and addressing the country’s socio-economic challenges.

While asserting for giving priority to education, Senator Taj Haider called for turning the education into a movement, in line with the footprints of Sir Syed Ahmed Khan, who had struggled for replacing the outdated and traditional education system, with the modern one.

He was of the view that the coming generation and the educationists should adopt ‘East Look’ policy to learn from the country, like China who brought high quality of life of their people through education.

He noted around 20,000 Pakistani students currently in China for higher education, and hoped they would follow Chinese traditions ensuring quality and handwork in all sphere of life.

He appreciated the AOU for providing the youth an opportunity to learn from education practices of the foreign countries.

Wajihe Akram also spoke about the need of linking the education with the society, stating the education must contribute to the socio-economic development.

She was confident the educational institutions will succeed in addressing the issue of out-of-school and drop-out children through collective efforts.

She assured that the present government will always be supportive one to achieve the stipulated goals in the educational sector.