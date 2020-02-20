Delegates given medals for promoting Punjabi language

LAHORE: Twenty delegates from India and twenty from Pakistan were given special medals for their excellent work in the field of promoting Punjabi language and culture.

Indian chapter president Dr Deepak Manmohan Singh said that he was very happy because the standard of conference was very high. Another important delegate, Gurbhajan Gill, appreciated the leadership of WPC Chairman Fakhar Zaman and said that his consistency since 1986 is simply marvelous. The chief coordinator of Indian Chapter of WPC Sehajpreet Mangat was all praise for the high standard of world Punjabi conference. Syed Afzal Haider who was the chief guest in the inaugural session said that this was a soul lifting gathering and new vistas of Punjabi culture and literature have opened.

Before leaving for India at Wagha, the delegation sent good wishes for the people of Pakistan and thanked the congress for the hospitality and excellent arrangements of the conference. The Indian leader announced that next conference will be held in India. UK delegate Mushtaq Lashari also announced that the 31st International Conference will be held in London.

Fakhar Zaman said that within one year another conference will be held in Pakistan. He thanked those friends of Punjabi who donated for the conference and participated in the fundraising. While talking to Fakhar Zaman, he said that he was very happy and relieved that everything went well and that Indian and foreign delegation went back extremely delighted and satisfied. The delegates were all praise for the documentaries on Baba Farid and Bulleh Shah directed by Farrukh Zaman. Farrukh Zaman said 13 documentaries have been produced on the Sufi poets of Pakistan and in the next conference documentaries on Sindh Sufi poets Shah Latif Bhitai and Sachal Sarmast will be shown.

Artist Support Fund discussed: The seventh important meeting concerning the “Artist Support Fund” was held at Alhamra Art Centre, The Mall, on Wednesday. The meeting was chaired by MPA MS Sadia Sohail Rana. Several issues relating to the welfare and financial support of artists were discussed.

Sadia Sohail said that the government appreciated the role of the artists. The government is taking concrete steps for the promotion of arts and artists, she added.

She said, “Our artists play a vital role in beautifying our society, and they are true ambassadors of Pakistan around the world.”

Information Secretary Raja Jahangir Anwar said that the Artist Support Fund had entered its final stages and merit and transparency were being ensured. Raja Jahangir stated, “Our artists are a valuable asset to us and we truly understand their difficulties.” Lahore Art Council Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said that the programme would help promote the arts and cultural activities. He said that all cultural institutions, including the Lahore Art Council, were using all available resources to make the Artist Support Fund a success. “We are the people, who love our culture, and the services of our artists are everlasting for the development and prosperity of arts and culture and we acknowledge and wholeheartedly support their work; therefore, Alhamra is working hard to serve arts and artists.” The meeting decided to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Punjab Social Protection Authority regarding the distribution of the Artist Support Fund. The meeting proposed introducing a mobile application for the registration of artists from the next financial year.