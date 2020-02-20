Man commits suicide over poverty

LAHORE : A 30-year-old man committed suicide in the Nishtar Colony police limits here on Wednesday.

Police handed over the body to the victim’s family after completing legal formalities. The victim identified as Fayyaz was dejected over poor financial condition. He locked himself in a room and hanged himself with a ceiling fan.

ARRESTED: Police (Civil Lines Division) in its crackdown on criminals arrested 104 criminals and recovered 4 pistols, 1368 bullets, more than 3-kg charas, 1.2-kg opium and 32 litres of liquor. Police busted gangs and arrested its 04 members along with recoveries worth more than 2 lakh of rupees from them. Police also recovered thousands of rupees from 38 criminals in its successful action against gamblers. Police also arrested 11 criminals during its action against brothels. Moreover, 11 proclaimed offenders of A&B categories in cases of theft, cheque dishonour and other crimes were arrested. Civil Lines Division Police arrested 26 criminals for violating Wheelie, Kite Flying, Aerial Firing, Loudspeaker, Begging and Tennant Acts.

accidents: Punjab Emergency Service (Rescue 1122) responded to 927 road accidents in all 36 districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours.

In these accidents, nine people died, whereas 965 were injured. Out of this, 563 people were seriously injured. They were shifted to different hospitals whereas 402 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.

PLRA: Thirty trainee officers of Pakistan Provincial Services Academy, Peshawar, visited the head office of Punjab Land Record Authority (PLRA).

According to PLRA officials, the officers were briefed about the latest monitoring system, complaint management system and other functions of PLRA. They were also informed about feedback system of PLRA and its mechanism of revenue generation in the province.