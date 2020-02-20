PSL 2020 trophy unveiled

KARACHI: The trophy of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2020 was on Wednesday unveiled here at the National Stadium.

Former squash great Jehangir Khan brought the trophy, wrapped in black cloth, to the venue. Defending champions Quetta Gladiators’ skipper Sarfraz Ahmed took it from Jehangir and placed it on the table.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani unveiled it in front of reporters, the owners of all six franchises, and their skippers except Test opener Shan Masood, who leads Multan Sultans (he did not attend the function due to his involvement in a game against the MCC at Lahore).

The trophy, designed by Ottewill Silversmits, a UK-based manufacturer, features a three-dimensional star and a crescent on the top, which represent Pakistan. The 65-centimetre-long trophy weighs eight kilogrammes and has multi-coloured enamel strips around it to encapsulate different colours of the vibrant nation.

Each year the winning team will have its name engraved on it. At a news conference, Jehangir thanked the PCB for honouring him. “It’s a great honour for me,” he said. “This time all the PSL matches will be held in Pakistan which is a big achievement,” the former seven-time world champion and ten-time British Open winner said.

“This will also help boost Pakistan’s soft image and the successful conduct of the PSL, carrying foreign players, will also boost other games,” said Jehangir, also a former World Squash Federation (WSF) president.

Replying to a question, Jehangir said that there was abundant talent in Pakistan. “We have talent in Pakistan in every sport but many sportsmen don’t have any solid platform to flourish,” he pointed out.

“In the past, the country produced some world-class performers in squash but I think squash did not get its due attention,” he said. “League is very important for the development of a game. Pakistan Squash Federation (PSF) and corporate sector should join hands and put squash on the right path,” Jehangir said.