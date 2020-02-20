Cash crop

Trying to update the antiquated agriculture sector of Pakistan seems like it will be a very long and difficult process. One way the government can streamline their efforts is by concentrating on one product's entire supply chain. China used the same model to become the top global exporter of many agriculture products. For example Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan produce a large number of tomatoes each year. If the government can negotiate contracts to supply tomato-based products to other nations and form a public-private partnership model for establishing tomato processing facilities, they can convert this excess tomato production in two of the poorest provinces into an export cash crop.

Under the public-private partnership model the government would be responsible for technical guidance, export contracts, land and licenses. The private partner would handle investment, construction and plant management. The government could also help increase tomatoes production by offering subsidies and free seeds to farmers for five years. Once the exports start, it would create a continuous demand for the products and establish a robust industry.

Engr Shahryar Khan Baseer

Peshawar