Water theft

The 21st century seems to be an epoch of unconventional wars, be they economic, proxy, biological, or in some other form. Recently, India has weaponized water against Pakistan. India is busy building dams and barrages on all rivers flowing and apportioned into Pakistan, in violation of the Indus Waters Treaty. In an act of thievery, 40 percent of the water flowing from the source of the Indus River is being diverted into the Brahmaputra River. This appears to be part of a strategy by our arch-rival to cripple our economy given that agriculture is the most important industry in Pakistan.

Pakistan should respond to this water theft by making Wapda’s 2025 vision, under which four storage reservoirs are planned, a national security priority. In addition, Pakistan should raise Indian violations in international forums and courts.

Zahid Ali Zohri

Nagar