Saifee Hospital gets ISO certification

KARACHI: Under the vision of Chairman and Board of Trustees. Saifee Hospital North Nazimabad Karachi has been awarded ISO 9001:2015 certification, endorsing an effective quality management system in the hospital.

The Scope of this certification is applicable on the Provision of Medical and Allied, Surgical and Allied, Obstetrics and Gynecology, Pediatrics, ENT, Ophthalmology, Endocrinology, Dental and Diagnostics services along with other Support Services.***