Telenor, NDU delegates discuss potential of Pakistan shared digital future

ISLAMABAD: Telenor Pakistan recently hosted a group of international and national delegates from National Defence University (NDU), Islamabad at its 345 Campus.

The delegation was headed by Major General Asif Ali, Director General ISSRA/NDU. The members of the delegation were part of the Second International Workshop on Leadership and Security (IWLS) and along with them management of both organisations attended the event.

The purpose of the event was to engage in dialogue on the importance of partnership and how technology can play a vital role towards our shared future while empowering societies.

The delegates who represented a host of countries including UK, USA, Russia, Brazil, Malaysia, Sri Lanka, Kenya and Ghana were briefed about Telenor Pakistan’s efforts in revolutionizing the telecommunication, digital and financial sector of the country by introducing innovative technologies to enhance customer experiences.

While welcoming the delegation, Irfan Wahab Khan, CEO, Telenor Pakistan and Head of Emerging Asia Cluster Telenor Group, said that technology has the capacity to change the outlook of various industries, provide a level playing field, increase productive investment and consumption and raise productivity and income.***