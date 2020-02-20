Six injured as motorbike catches fire at Lyari home

Six people suffered burn injuries after a fire broke out in a motorcycle at their house in Lyari’s Bihar Colony on Wednesday. According to police, the victims were taken to the Burns Ward of the Civil Hospital Karachi for medical treatment.

The injured persons are Wajiha, Waniya, Yousuf, Hameed and Rukhsar and Wajih. Police said two of the victims, both women, were battling for their lives due to severe burns.

Police said it appeared that the fire broke out accidentally in the motorcycle parked inside their house.

Fire damages factory

A fire broke out at a dyeing factory in the Federal B Industrial Area. According to a fire brigade spokesperson, the blaze broke out at the factory located in Block 21, within the limits of the Federal B Industrial Area police station.

Fire tenders were immediately dispatched to the site to participate in the fire extinguish work. The spokesperson said the blaze broke out on the first floor of the factory and rapidly engulfed other portions of the factory.

He said an emergency was declared at the nearby water hydrants to avoid the water shortage during the fire extinguish work. The firefighters were able to douse the fire within one-and-a-half hours, said the spokesperson.

He added that no loss of life was reported in the fire and that the blaze damaged infrastructure, machines and other goods worth millions of rupees. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained, he added.

Attack on wine shop

Two men attempted to set a wine shop on fire in the outskirts of the city. According to the Shah Latif police, the incident took place in Bhens Colony area where two men riding a motorcycle threw some chemical at the wine shop and then fired shots at it.

The police said the attackers immediately fled the scene after which some people extinguished the fire on their own. The police said they attended the scene and that the shop had partially been damaged in the attack.

The police said no loss of life was reported in the attack which was apparently carried out over a personal enmity. A case has been registered and an investigation is under way.