MCB joins hands with TFCL

LAHORE: MCB Bank and Taleem Finance Company Limited (TFCL), a leading provider of financial services in the education sector, have joined hands to strengthen collections for TFCL, a statement said on Wednesday.

The handout said the two organisations signed an agreement at MCB House Lahore.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Zargham Khan Durrani, Group Head Retail Banking MCB said, “Under this agreement, the bank will enable the TFCL to fully automate its collections through the provision of our state-of-the-art collection management solution”.

Durrani said the bank’s diverse product portfolio and customer centric financial solutions. Kamran Azim, CEO TFCL said, “The TFCL has been launched with the objective of providing education finance services to low and middle cost private schools in Pakistan and to cater to the infrastructure and working capital needs of such schools”.