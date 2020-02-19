Hotel owners in Dir city asked to install CCTV cameras

DIR: The owners of restaurants and hotels in Dir city have been asked to install closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras on their premises to help check crimes as well as for their own safety.

Assistant Commissioner Dir Ubaidur Rahman Dogar held a meeting with hotel owners and managers.

The official told them that the installation of CCTV cameras would benefit both the district administration and the hotels.

He said the CCTV footages would help identify the offenders, who may have stayed in the hotels.

The official said that it would help the police arrest the criminals besides ensuring security of their premises.

The owners appreciated the idea of the district administration and said they would soon install the CCTV cameras. Meanwhile, the administration banned fishing across the district.