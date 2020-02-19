close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Two killed in road accident

Peshawar

Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

HANGU: Two persons were killed and seven others sustained injuries in a road accident near Sarozai area on Thall Road on Tuesday, police said.

They said that a pickup was heading to Sarokhel village from Hangu Town when it collided with a truck near Sarozai area.

The driver identified as Abdul Ghafoor and passenger named Bismillah were killed while seven others were injured. The dead and injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital.

