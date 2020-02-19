Police Training College commandant removed

PESHAWAR: Another deputy inspector general of police was removed from his post on Tuesday without naming his replacement.

His charge was handed over to an officer as an additional responsibility.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police authorities have failed to appoint officers to replace the two DIGs who were removed almost two weeks back.

More officers are being brought to the Central Police Office (CPO) in Peshawar instead of posting others in the field, the main job of the cops.

An official notification said Commandant of the Police Training College (PTC) Hangu, Fasihuddin, was directed to report to the CPO. No replacement of the biggest training institute of the force has yet been named.

Awal Khan, a senior officer who is DIG Training and also looks after the charge of DIG Telecommunication, was directed to look after the office of PTC Commandant.

There is an ongoing discussion in the police circles for not replacing the cops who have been removed recently.

Apart from the DIGs, the police authorities also are yet to post any officer as CTD SSP who was removed several days back.