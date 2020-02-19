People block road

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LANDIKOTAL: Residents on Tuesday blocked the Pak-Afghan highway near Charqazgy Chok to record their protest against the disconnection of electricity supply to several tubewells in Sadukhel area of Landikotal tehsil in Khyber district. They were holding banners against the disconnection of power supply to tube wells that had been disconnected after the owners failed to pay dues for several months.
