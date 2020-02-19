close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

People block road

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

LANDIKOTAL: Residents on Tuesday blocked the Pak-Afghan highway near Charqazgy Chok to record their protest against the disconnection of electricity supply to several tubewells in Sadukhel area of Landikotal tehsil in Khyber district. They were holding banners against the disconnection of power supply to tube wells that had been disconnected after the owners failed to pay dues for several months.

