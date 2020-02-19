close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
BR
Bureau report
February 19, 2020

PDWP approves 39 projects

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
February 19, 2020

PESHAWAR: The Provincial Development Working Party (PDWP) on Tuesday approved 39 projects worth Rs28108.866 million. Shakeel Qadir Khan, the additional chief secretary, chaired the meeting, which was attended by members of PDWP and officials of departments concerned. An official communique said the forum considered 46 projects pertaining to different sectors, including multi-sectoral Development, Relief & Rehabilitation, Energy & Power, Water, Food, Home, DWSS, Urban Development, Housing, Roads & Bridges, Transport, Building, Industries, Labour, ST&IT, Higher Education, Sports & Tourism, Elementary & Secondary Education, Health and Social Welfare sectors for the uplift of the province. The forum approved 39 Projects with an estimated cost of Rs. 28108.866 million while seven projects were deferred and were returned to their respective departments for rectification. The approved projects of multi-sectoral Development sector include: Provision for contractors decretal accrued liabilities, land compensation and uncashed cheques. The approved projects of Relief & Rehabilitation included: Establishment of Emergency Rescue Services (Rescue 1122) in District Buner.

