Envoys condemn terrorist attacks

Islamabad: The foreign envoys have condemned terrorist attacks in Quetta and DI Khan and sympathised with the families of the victims.

In a message, ambassador of Japan Matsuda Kuninori said he strongly condemned the suicide bomb attack in Quetta and an improvised explosive device blast in Dera Ismail Khan, which killed and wounded innocent people.

He said he was deeply grieved by and felt sorrow at the loss of precious lives in the deadly terrorist attacks and prayed for the early recovery of the injured.

"My thoughts and prayers are with the grieving families. No act of terrorism can be justified. Japan strongly condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations and is firmly committed to continue supporting efforts by the government of Pakistan to fight against terrorism," he said.

In a message, ambassador of the Netherlands Willem Wouter Plomp said he was horrified by the bombing that hit Quetta and claimed many lives.

"We strongly condemn terrorism. Sincere condolences to and solidarity with the families of the victims," he said.