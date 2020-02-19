Subhan surprises Italian to enter 3rd round

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Subhan bin Salik surprised Italian Matteo Covato to move into the third round of the boys’ singles event of the Tajammul-Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF International Tournament at the PTF Tennis Complex on Tuesday.

Subhan beat Covato 6-4, 6-4. One break in each set was enough for Subhan to win the day.

Lone Pakistani girl Zoha Asim registered her victory in the first round against Sie Ding Chai (Malaysia) in sizzling three-set match 6-4, 2-6, 6-2.

Zoha started her match with confidence and took an early lead 2-1. She was unable to maintain her tempo with Chai leveling the match 4-4. Zoha went on to win the first set at 6-4. Chai claimed the second set by breaking 4th, 6th and 8th game of Zoha who hit six double faults in process. Zoha won the final set at 6-2 by breaking 1st, 3rd and 7th game of Chai.

Results: Boys’ singles second round: Haktan Garayev (AZE) bt Chun Tang (TPE) 6-3, 6-4; Muhammad Shoaib (PAK) bt Iustin Belea (ROU) 6-3, 6-0; Subhan bin Salik (PAK) bt Matteo Covato (ITA) 6-4, 6-4; Souta Oomura (JPN) bt Birtan Duran (TUR)3-6, 6-2, 6-3.

Girls’ singles main draw (first round): Dorsa Cheraghi (IRI) bt Leyla Nilufer Elmas (TUR) 6-3, 3-6, 6-4; Hannah Kalle Shen (HKG) bt Asima Sazanova (KAZ) 6-3, 6-4; Amina Salibayeva (USA) bt Jeongmin IM (KOR) 6-2, 6-2; Billur Gonlusen (TUR) bt Abhilasha Bista (NEP) 6-1, 6-3; Zhansaya Bakytzhan (KAZ) bt Amel Sammari (TUN) 7-5, 2-6, 6-3; Zoha Asim (PAK) bt Sie Ding Chai (MAS) 6-4, 2-6, 6-2; Mina Toglukdemir (TUR) bt Jun Seo Lee (KOR) 6-4, 6-3; Ke Ren (CHN) w/o Neyara Weerawansa (SRI).

Boys’ doubles first round: Min-Hung Kao (TPE) & Araiz Malik (PAK) bt Huzaima Abdul Rehman (PAK) & Farman Shakeel (PAK) 6-4, 6-3; Raahim Agha (GBR) & Zalan Khan (PAK) bt Bilal Asim (PAK) & Ahmed Nael Qureshi (PAK) 6-1, 6-3; Iustin Belea (ROU) & Qwyn Quittner (AUS) bt Tuna Nergizoglu (TUR) & Emir Toglukdemir (TUR) 6-1, 6-4; Kaun Chang Huang (TPE) & Chung Tang (TPE) bt Abdullah (PAK) & Aoi Ooka (JPN) 6-3, 6-3; Sami Zeb (PAK) & Subhan Bin Salik (PAK) bt Aryan Giri (NEP) & Curtis Hong Tseng Tan (HKG) 6-3, 6-1; Birtan Duran (TUR) & Kerem Ozlale (TUR) bt Nikita Bortinichek (RUS) & Haktan Garayev (AZE) 7-6(2), 3-6, 10-7.