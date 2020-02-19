Traffic mess troubles commuters

LAHORE:United Nations Secretary General’s visit to Lahore and poor traffic plan created sheer traffic mess in the provincial metropolis here on Tuesday.

The roads were closed for almost half-an-hour prior to facilitate the motorcade of the guest. The traffic police set up barriers to halt the traffic throughout the routes. Citizens strongly condemned the government for creating traffic hindrances to accommodate the international guests and players. Many parents of the students of FC College and other institutions adjacent or nearby the Gaddafi Stadium have condemned the government to close the educational institutions by making their premises parking lots during cricket matches. The traders also expressed their concern over suspension of traffic to accommodate the guests.

Citizens were of the view that VVIPs and international dignitaries, treated as state guests, should be provided aerial transportation to their travels across the country, in order to prevent hindrance to the commuters. Traffic is often blocked by the traffic police in order to accommodate the timely arrival of ministers and public servants at their offices and meetings. Thousands of commuters are confined behind the barriers like a herd of sheep. This is the act that not only offends the commuters, but also violates one of the basic civil norms as many sensitive vehicles like ambulances, carrying critical patients and corpses, are stuck for hours despite their urgency. Such instances of peremptory domination only raise one question: “Is the time of these ministers and public servants more precious than not just the time but lives of the citizens as well?”

Today, the commuters had been undergoing traffic congestions since morning. An accident occurred on Canal Road and affected the traffic flow from Campus to Ichhara. Traffic congestions were seen from Suggian Bridge to Out Fall Road, near Kharak Nala Chowk Multan Road due to road carpeting.

The flow of traffic on both the roads was managed on one side of the road. The flow of traffic was badly affected after a tyre of a trolley burst on Ferozpur Road and slowed the traffic from Bank Stop to Kalma Chowk.