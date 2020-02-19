close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
P
PR
February 19, 2020

Pak-Turkey ties praised

Lahore

P
PR
February 19, 2020

Lahore:President University of Management & Technology (UMT) & ILM Trust Ibrahim Hassan Murad met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu at Prime Minister’s Banquet for President Erdogan.

Sharing thoughts with Turkish Foreign Minister, Ibrahim Murad said UMT’s Pak-Turk study center speaks volumes about long and enduring history of both countries’ friendship. He stated that along with economic defense and trade cooperation, educational ties must be promoted to extend mutual cooperation.

Both countries must foresee the opportunity of exploring the prospects of education and establish knowledge corridors along as it will play vital role to strengthen bilateral relations of Pakistan and Turkey.

President UMT also laid emphasis on the cultural and people to people Interaction in fostering Pak-Turk relations, saying that it would advance understanding of each other, and shape more positive and strong bonding between both nations.

Furthermore, he shared that Turkish scholarships to Pakistani students will enhance friendly youth to youth interaction and to untapped potential of youth in both countries.

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu noted the concerns of Ibrahim Murad with great interest and said that Turkey will take benefit from these ideas. ***

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore