Journalists end protest after assurances

SUKKUR: The journalists’ fraternity protesting against the murder of Mehrabpur journalist Aziz Memon on Tuesday called off their sit-in after the DIGP Benazirabad agreed to constitute a committee to probe into the murder and ensured the early arrest of killers.

A large number of journalists from various cities gathered at Mehrabpur to protest against the killing of their colleague and later they took out a rally led by vice-president PFUJ Lala Asad Pathan, Khalid Khokhar and Lala Rehman Sammo. The journalists after the rally protested near the Mehrabpur Police Station and demanded the arrest of killers. The DIG Benazirabad, Mazhar Nawaz Sheikh, SSP Benazirabad Tanveer Tunio, and SSP Naushahro Feroze negotiated with the protesting journalists and accepted their demands. The newsmen had demanded setting up of a probe committee led by SSP Benazirabad, immediate arrest of the accused and geo-fencing of the crime scene.