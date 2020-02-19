close
Wed Feb 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

42 govt officials booked for taking municipal corporation chief officer hostage in office

National

Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

FAISALABAD: Civil Lines police on Tuesday booked 42 government officials, including sub-engineers of the Irrigation Department and Local Government, on the charge of entering the office of Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Sardar Nasir Ahmad and taking him hostage. According to the FIR lodged with the police, Sardar Nasir Ahmad alleged that over 42 sub-engineers of different government departments made him hostage.

