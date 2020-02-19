42 govt officials booked for taking municipal corporation chief officer hostage in office

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
FAISALABAD: Civil Lines police on Tuesday booked 42 government officials, including sub-engineers of the Irrigation Department and Local Government, on the charge of entering the office of Municipal Corporation Chief Officer Sardar Nasir Ahmad and taking him hostage. According to the FIR lodged with the police, Sardar Nasir Ahmad alleged that over 42 sub-engineers of different government departments made him hostage.
