Wed Feb 19, 2020
Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

Parliament Lodges: Fire erupts at Marriyum Aurangzeb’s suite

Top Story

Our Correspondent
February 19, 2020

ISLAMABAD: A fire erupted at a flat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) spokesperson in the Lodges of the Parliament in Islamabad on Tuesday. According to details, the blaze broke out in Flat No 302 that was allotted to Marriyum Aurangzeb. Receiving information about the incident, the fire tenders and rescues teams arrived at the site and doused off the flames. National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser taking cognisance of the fire incident ordered an immediate inquiry to ascertain the reasons leading to this incident. The Speaker further directed for submission of inquiry report to his office at the earliest. Asad Qaiser made these directions to the Capital Development Authority during his visit to the lodges in the evening on Tuesday.

