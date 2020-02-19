PSL traffic diversion plan announced

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Javed Ali Mehar of the Karachi Traffic Police on Tuesday issued a comprehensive traffic diversion plan for the upcoming Pakistan Super League (PSL) matches.

The spokesman for the traffic police said that the PSL matches are scheduled to be held from February 20 at the National Stadium, Karachi, in which national and international players will play. To facilitate the viewers and commuters, the Karachi Traffic Police made special traffic arrangements and a diversion plan.

Parking arrangements

The following parking arrangements have been made for the viewers of the match, who have a ticket of the match. To park their vehicles at designated parking places, they must have to show their original tickets and CNICs.

Parking lots & routes

Fans of Central and West districts coming from Liaquatabad No.10 can use Hassan Square, left turn University Road, park their vehicles/motorcycles at the abovementioned place from where they will be shifted adjacent to Expo Centre via shuttle bus.

People of Malir and East districts coming from Safoora can use NIPA and those coming from Sohrab Goth via Gulshan Chowrangi can use Gulshan Chowrangi, left turn University Road, AG Sindh U-Turn, again University Road, park their vehicle/motorcycle at abovementioned places from where they will be shifted adjacent to Expo Centre via shuttle bus. The Gharib Nawaz Football Stadium near the Millenieum Mall:

People from East and Malir districts coming from Drigh Road via Sharea Faisal can use Drigh Road, right turn Rashid Minhas Road, left turn Millennium, park their vehicles/ motorcycles at the abovementioned place from where they will be shifted adjacent to Bahria University Stadium Road via shuttle bus.

Expo Centre, KDA Club & China Ground: Fans of South, City, West & Korangi/Defence districts and areas coming via Sharea Faisal can use Sharea Faisal, Shahrah-e-Quaideen, Allah Wali Chowrangi, Society Light Signal, PP Chowrangi, University Road, Hassan Square, Baitul Mukaram U-turn, Expo Centre Gate 1, park their vehicles/motorcycles at Rana Liaquat Ali Khan Girls College from where they will go out from the Expo Centre Gate No.2 of the stadium, or Sharea Faisal, Drig Road, Rashid Minhas, NIPA, University Road to Expo Centre’s Gate No.1.

Fans from Central and West districts coming from Nazimabad and Liaquatabad No.10 can use Hassan Square, left turn University Road, Baitul Mukaram U-turn, Expo Centre Gate 1, park their vehicles/motorcycles at the abovementioned place from where they will go out from Expo Centre’s Gate No.2 for the stadium.

Diversions

Karsaz: All kinds of traffic coming from Nursary shall not be permitted to proceed to Habib Ibrahim Rehmat ullah Road towards Stadium (Sir Shah Suleman Road). These vehicles will be diverted towards Drigh Road, Sharea Faisal, left turn Rashid Minhas Road, Millennium to NIPA.

Millennium: All kinds of traffic coming from Rashid Minhas Road shall not be permitted to proceed towards the stadium.

These vehicles will be diverted towards NIPA, Askari-IV (Millennium), Drigh Road to Sharea Faisal or Millennium, NIPA to Safoora Chowrangi or NIPA to Gulshan Chowrangi to Sohrab Goth.

New Town Chowrangi: From University Road, all kinds of traffic shall not be permitted to proceed to Stadium Road from New Town Chowrangi turning. Traffic will be diverted towards Jail, Shaheed-e-Millat or straight to PP Chowrangi. Public coming from Aga Khan Hospital and Liaquat National Hospital will be allowed from the New Town PS side, and traffic police staff will be present to assist them.

University Road, Shaheed-e-Millat Road & Rashid Minhas Road will remain open for traffic. All commuters from Central, East, Malir, South and West can use the Lyari Expressway’s both sides from Mirza Adam Khan Chowk, Mauripur Road upto Sohrab Goth.

Heavy traffic

No heavy vehicle shall not be permitted to proceed from Sohrab Goth to NIPA, Liaquatabad No.10 to Hassan Squire, and PP Chowrangi towards University Road. To avoid any inconvenience, people can follow the instructions of traffic police as mentioned above. They can part their vehicles at designated parking places, but they cannot park vehicles on the service road or on the main road.

In case of any inconvenience, people may dial Traffic Police Helpline Rahnuma-1915, where traffic staff are available to guide/assist them. Moreover, they can follow Traffic Police Social Media Accounts: WhatsApp at 0305-9266907, Tune Sindh Police FM Radio 88.6 and Facebook page at www.facebook.com/karachitrafficpolice for updated information.