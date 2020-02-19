Water wars

I don't know why but the upgrade of our water measuring telemetry systems has been long delayed. Without the installation of new and improved measuring systems Pakistan can never provide any concrete data on water wastage or even water theft by neighbouring countries. Without this data Pakistan will not be to prove its case in International Courts if India ever starts stealing the share of water allotted to us by the Indus Waters Treaty. Furthermore, without this data Pakistan cannot estimate the water needs of each of its provinces. The government needs to quickly install new measuring systems and start generating more data regarding water usage. Given the growing specter of climate change, water will become scarcer and India might try to steal our share of water by declaring we are wasting water or that we are already meeting are requirements.

Engr Muhammad Baseer

Peshawar