Gold prices rise Rs350/tola

KARACHI: Gold prices increased Rs350/tola in the local market on Tuesday. According to the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, bullion prices rose to Rs91,150/tola. Similarly, the rate of 10 grams gold moved up Rs300 to Rs78,146. In the international market, bullion rates rose $6 to $1,587/ounce. Jewellers claimed gold prices in the local market remained Rs1,200/tola lower, compared with the rates in the Dubai gold market.
