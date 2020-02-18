Govt not fulfilling promises made during election campaign: Kaira

SIALKOT: PPP Central Punjab president Ch Qamar Zaman Kaira has said that the government is not fulfilling promises made during the election campaign. Talking to newsmen at the residence of PPP leader Malik Naseer Awan here on Sunday night, Qamar Zaman said that the people had lost all hopes during the government of the PTI.

Qamar Zaman said that the rulers were blaming the past governments for poor economic condition of the country even after one-and-a-half-year as they had failed in providing relief to the masses. He said that the PPP came into power in 1988, 1993 and 2008 and every time the economic and social condition of the country was miserable but the party tried to improve the condition instead of making complaints or blaming past governments. Qamar Zaman Kaira said that all the allies of the government were unsatisfied with the government. Qamar Zaman Kaira vowed that the PPP would soon launch a nationwide movement against the rulers with the support of all other opposition parties.