February 18, 2020
News Report
February 18, 2020

Muslim couple conducts wedding of adopted Hindu girl in temple

World

News Report
February 18, 2020

KERALA, India: A Kerala Muslim couple conducted the wedding of their Hindu foster daughter at a Bhagavathi temple in Kerala, scripting another tale of communal harmony at Kasaragod.

The wedding ceremony was held on Sunday, foreign media reported. The woman Rajeshwari tied the knot with Vishnu Prasad in the presence of family and friends belonging to both Hindu and Muslim communities.

Abdullah and Khadeeja adopted Rajeshwari after her father who worked at Abdullah's farm died. Rajeshwari's mother also passed away when she was a child.

Rajeshwari grew up alongside Abdullah and Khadeeja's three sons- Shameem, Najeeb and Shereef. Earlier in January this year, cutting across the lines of religion, a mosque in Kerala's Kayamkulam hosted a Hindu marriage ceremony.

