CM Mahmood Khan says govt committed to industrialising KP

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Mahmood Khan said on Monday that the government was taking practical steps to promote industrialization and attract investors to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He added that the agreement between the provincial government and the Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) for wheeling of electricity to industrial consumers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a landmark achievement.

The chef minister was addressing the agreement signing ceremony between Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization (Pedo) and Pesco for wheeling of electricity. Mahmood Khan said that 18 megawatts electricity from Pehur Power Project would be provided to industries in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

He said the electricity would be provided to the Gadoon Textile Mills Limited, Cherat Packaging Limited, AG Textile Limited, Premier Chip Board Industries Limited and Cherat Cement Company Limited, at cheap rate to help revive local industries and attract investors in order to promote industrialization.

The wheeling regime will not only generate Rs305 million revenue every year but will also generate 3000 employment opportunities directly,” he added.

The chief minister said 74 megawatts electricity produced from hydel power stations in the province was also added to the national grid, which would generate Rs1.9 billion revenue every year.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led provincial government was committed to exploiting the hydel potential of the province for generating cheap electricity. He said that the generation of cheat electricity would help overcome power shortage and attract investors to the province.

The chief minister stated that through investment friendly policies, the government was attracting investors whereas full-fledged implementation of energy and power action plan is being carried out.

Various hydel power projects have been completed whereas work progress was underway on numerous small, medium and large hydel power projects, he said. Mahmood Khan said that the wheeling model for provision of cheap electricity to industrial consumers and initiation of public-private partnership showed that the government was committed to increasing the provincial revenue generation through rapid industrialization and strengthening of communication networks.

The ceremony was also attended by Advisor to CM on Energy & Power Himayatullah Khan, Secretary Energy & Power Muhammad Zubair Khan, Chief Executive of Pedo Engr Naeem Khan, Pesco Chief Dr. Amjad Ali Khan and others.

Advisor to CM on Energy & Power Himayatullah Khan, on this occasion, stated the government had also planned four new public sector projects including Balakot hydropower project, Barikot, Patral Sheringal and Gabral Kalam hydropower project in the energy sector.