Tue Feb 18, 2020
February 18, 2020

LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture of the youth in Dinga area of Gujrat and sought a report from the DPO. The CM directed to take action against the persons involved in torture. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and a team has been constituted under DSP Kharian to arrest the accused.

