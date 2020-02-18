tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has taken notice of torture of the youth in Dinga area of Gujrat and sought a report from the DPO. The CM directed to take action against the persons involved in torture. Meanwhile, the police have registered a case and a team has been constituted under DSP Kharian to arrest the accused.
