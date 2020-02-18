Seeded players reach Tajammul-Abbas Memorial Junior Tennis second round

KARACHI: All seeded players moved into the second round of Tajammul & Dilawar Abbas Memorial ITF Pakistan Junior Tennis Championships in Islamabad on Monday.

In the first round of boys’ singles category, Chun Tang from Taipei thrashed Huzaima Abdur Rehman of Pakistan 6-2, 6-0 and Birtan Duran from Turkey smashed Bilal Asim of Pakistan 6-3, 6-1.

Japan’s Souta Oomura outclassed Sami Zeb Khan of Pakistan 6-0, 6-0; Nikita Bortnichek from Russia beat Kuan Chang Huang from Taipei 6-2, 6-3. Pakistan’s Ahmed Kamil defeated Agha Raahim from Great Britain 6-4, 6-1; Emir Toglukdemir from Turkey beat Ahmed Nael of Pakistan 6-1, 6-3.

Aryan Giri from Nepal beat Araiz Malik of Pakistan 6-2, 6-3; Qwyn Quittner from Australia thrashed Curtis Hong Tseng Tan from Hong Kong 6-0, 6-0. Kerem Ozlale from Turkey won against Zalan Khan of Pakistan 6-3, 7-5; Tuna Nergizoglu from Turkey smashed Abdullah Ahmad from Great Britain 6-0, 6-0.

Iustin Belea from Romania beat Farman Shakeel of Pakistan 6-1, 6-3 and Subhan Bin Salik of Pakistan overpowered Ook Aoi from Japan 4-6, 6-4, 6-3, while Pakistan’s Abdullah defeated Min-Hung Kao from Taipei 6-2, 6-3.