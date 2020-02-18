Crown Group partners with PARCO

KARACHI: Crown Group, a two- and three-wheeler automotive maker, has partnered with Total Parco Pakistan to introduce a new infusion of multi-grade engine oil, which will be available all across Pakistan, a statement said on Monday.

Formulated in France, the high quality engine oil will not only rejuvenate vehicles engine life, but also actively clean it due to its pro-cleansing formula technology, it added.

The agreement was signed between Business Development Director of the Crown Group Zohaib Farhan and Total PARCO Pakistan Pvt Ltd Vice President Zaza Kandelaki, the statement said.

With a monthly sale of up to 10,000 motorcycles, Crown Group has now diversified its operations across motorcycles, all engine parts, batteries, body parts and tyres for two- and three-wheelers.

Their production capacity is laid out strategically in two factories in Sadiqabad, one motorcycle factory and eight Chinese joint venture factories in Karachi and an industrial park in Port Qasim, Karachi.