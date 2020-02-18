SPI inflation recedes 0.21 percent

ISLAMABAD: The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI)-based inflation for the week ended February 13, for the combined consumption group, decreased 0.38 percent as compared to the previous week, latest data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) revealed on Monday.

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) for the week under review in the abovementioned group was recorded at 130.85 points against 131.35 points registered in the previous week.

The weekly SPI with base year 2015/16=100 is covering 17 urban centres and 51 essential items for all expenditure groups.

SPI for the lowest consumption group up to Rs17,732 witnessed 0.47 percent decrease, as it went down to 134.07 points during the week under review from 134.70 points in last week.

SPI for the combined consumption group during the week under review witnessed an increase of 16.38 percent, while for the lowest group, it increased 14.76 percent.

Meanwhile, SPI for the consumption groups from Rs17,733-Rs22,888, from Rs22,889-Rs29,517, Rs29,518-Rs44,175 and above Rs44,175/month also declined 0.45 percent, 0.42 percent, 0.40 percent and 0.35 percent, respectively.

Average prices of 22 items registered increase, 13 items prices decreased, while prices of the remaining 16 items remained unchanged.