Tue Feb 18, 2020
February 18, 2020

Racist cosmetics

February 18, 2020

The multi-billion dollar cosmetics industry equates having lighter skin with being

more beautiful. As such, it has been successful in convincing people that they are incomplete without a particular fairness and beauty product.

Yet, unlike makeup or fake tan, skin-whitening creams base beauty on a racial hierarchy, increasing intolerance and causing serious social harm in the society. This type of discrimination should be combated by organizing campaigns that encourage people to see the beauty in people regardless of the colour of their skin.

Maryam Noor

Wah Cantt

