Jahangir to lead PSL trophy ceremony

ISLAMABAD: Squash legend Jahangir Khan will bring the HBL Pakistan Super League 2020 trophy at the National Stadium Karachi on Wednesday for its first ever unveiling ceremony on the Pakistani soil.

Jahangir, in an international-styled ceremony, will carry the silverware to the field of play and hand it over to the defending champions Quetta Gladiators captain Sarfaraz Ahmed after which the brand new trophy will be unveiled by PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani in the presence of six franchise owners and captains.

Jahangir said: “It will be truly a remarkable moment for me to play a role in the unveiling of the PSL 2020 trophy. I am looking forward to the ceremony.

“The PCB has done a wonderful job in the resumption of top-flight cricket in the country and the success of the PSL is going to send a profound message to the world that Pakistan is safe. I hope that with the success of this event, international teams belonging to other sports will also travel to Pakistan and this will spark a sporting culture which we have been missing over the last few decades.”

Jahangir holds a record for the longest winning streak for any sportsman with 555 consecutive wins over almost six years.

PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said: “It is befitting that a sporting great like Jahangir Khan will bring the trophy to the ceremony to mark the momentous occasion, which will see an entire HBL PSL season being held in Pakistan.”